News

Dublin High student film fest takes place 'drive-in' style

School community enjoys movies from comfort of cars

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 1, 2021, 1:17 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

This year the video production crew at Dublin High School had to think outside the theater.

For the last six years, its student film festival has filled the 500 seats in the Performing Arts Center theater for two showings. But this seventh year, due to pandemic restrictions, video production teacher Michael D'Ambrosio had the idea to air the films in the school's new parking lot.

The "gates" opened at 7:15 p.m. on May 14 and 15 for the drive-in fun, with pre-sold tickets, which sold out immediately, even crashing the website.

An inflatable screen was used, and cars tuned into an FM station for the audio, as students and family fans lounged in their cars to view the student films. While waiting until dark for the show to begin, a student DJ broadcast dance music.

This year's topics included the pandemic, mental health, documentaries, a thriller, drama, light comedy and loss of loved ones. Each year, the offerings include a disclaimer that some serious themes may not be suitable for young audiences.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Twelve films were chosen for the festival from 133 submitted.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Dublin High student film fest takes place 'drive-in' style

School community enjoys movies from comfort of cars

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 1, 2021, 1:17 pm

This year the video production crew at Dublin High School had to think outside the theater.

For the last six years, its student film festival has filled the 500 seats in the Performing Arts Center theater for two showings. But this seventh year, due to pandemic restrictions, video production teacher Michael D'Ambrosio had the idea to air the films in the school's new parking lot.

The "gates" opened at 7:15 p.m. on May 14 and 15 for the drive-in fun, with pre-sold tickets, which sold out immediately, even crashing the website.

An inflatable screen was used, and cars tuned into an FM station for the audio, as students and family fans lounged in their cars to view the student films. While waiting until dark for the show to begin, a student DJ broadcast dance music.

This year's topics included the pandemic, mental health, documentaries, a thriller, drama, light comedy and loss of loved ones. Each year, the offerings include a disclaimer that some serious themes may not be suitable for young audiences.

Twelve films were chosen for the festival from 133 submitted.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.