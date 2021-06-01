Dublin High student film fest takes place 'drive-in' style

Slideshow A large inflatable screen is used at the temporary drive-in where the Dublin High School Film Festival took place this year in a parking lot. (Photo courtesy of DUSD) Students huddle in cars to enjoy the spring night and the student films. (Photo courtesy of DUSD) Student filmmaker Kaveh Hodjat is interviewed at the film festival. (Photo courtesy of DUSD) A large inflatable screen is used at the temporary drive-in where the Dublin High School Film Festival took place this year in a parking lot. (Photo courtesy of DUSD) Programs for the innovative Dublin High School 2021 Film Festival. (Photo courtesy of DUSD) Previous Next

This year the video production crew at Dublin High School had to think outside the theater.

For the last six years, its student film festival has filled the 500 seats in the Performing Arts Center theater for two showings. But this seventh year, due to pandemic restrictions, video production teacher Michael D'Ambrosio had the idea to air the films in the school's new parking lot.

The "gates" opened at 7:15 p.m. on May 14 and 15 for the drive-in fun, with pre-sold tickets, which sold out immediately, even crashing the website.

An inflatable screen was used, and cars tuned into an FM station for the audio, as students and family fans lounged in their cars to view the student films. While waiting until dark for the show to begin, a student DJ broadcast dance music.

This year's topics included the pandemic, mental health, documentaries, a thriller, drama, light comedy and loss of loved ones. Each year, the offerings include a disclaimer that some serious themes may not be suitable for young audiences.