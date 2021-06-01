Pleasanton Preps: First-place softball season gives Foothill's Sweeney an EBAL title in fifth decade

His first EBAL title came in 1988, and then he proceeded to win titles in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and the recent one.

With the league title, it also put Sweeney in the rarefied air of coaching teams to winning a championship in five decades.

The season also ended the 40th year of coaching for Matt Sweeney, who has coached football, baseball and softball.

Senior pitcher Maddie Heinlin led the way for the Falcons, finishing the season with 144 strike outs in 110 innings pitched. She also had a 1.20 ERA for the season and walked only 15 batters over the course of the season.

It may have been a season a bit out of whack, but the results remained the same for the Foothill girls softball team as they clinched yet another East Bay Athletic League title, going 8-1 in league play and 17-2 overall.

Foothill got back into a bit in the third, outscoring Amador 3-1 in the span. Darragh Kennedy scored all three goals, with Shaw getting the lone Amador goal.

The Dons took a 5-0 lead at the end of the first quarter with goals from Will Coultrip, Colin Wallace (3) and Reed Shaw. They made it 7-0 at the break when Ryan Cannon and Wallace scored goals.

With the win, Amador gets possession of the Michael Lambrecht Helmet Trophy, a tradition started when the former Foothill coach started the Falcons program in the early 2000s.

The Amador Valley and Foothill boys lacrosse teams ended their seasons with the Dons coming away with a 13-7 win in the Pleasanton rivalry game.

LaHa earned her spot in the field by shooting a 36-hole score of 137, good enough for second place, in the qualifier at the Marin Country Club in Novato.

Jaclyn LaHa, a new junior at Amador, qualified for this week's U.S. Women's Open that will be played at Olympic Club in San Francisco.

The Dons put the game away with a 5-4 edge in the fourth. Kennedy scored three more goals for Foothill. Luke Jacobson, Nick Strain, Wallace (2) and Mateo Castillo got the Amador goals.

Led by captains Sophie Keegan and Lauren Reilly, the team ended as one of the top ranked teams in North Coast Section. Offensive contributions from Evelyn McLaughlin, Hannah Walder and Reilly made for a high-scoring season, and defenders Amy Heath and Kate Harris were able to shut down an offense with the help of their impressive goalie, Erin Brown.

The Dons had an overall record of 12-3 and dominated the EBAL-Alameda County Division going 6-0 and outscoring the competition by a combined 96-4.

On the boys side, senior Ethan Rogers tied for first place in pole vault with a jump of 13-6.

The Foothill girls also swept first place in both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, and junior Emma Lin won the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.88.

At the meet held at Granada last Saturday, Foothill junior Torre Anderson broke the school long jump record with a jump of 18 feet, 6 inches (besting the prior record of 18-5).

The Foothill girls track team was victorious over nine high schools from the area with a first-place team total of 126 points, while the Foothill boys came in sixth in the same field.

Senior Maggie Nostrand said of the shortened season, "We were just glad we got to play together one last time."

Amador's scoring was capped when Benson broke down the sideline and crossed to Mayo, who slotted her shot into the lower-left corner of the goal. Goalkeeper Elizabeth Fineberg and the defense secured the shutout and 3-0 victory.

Several Falcon opportunities were vanquished by gritty defensive efforts, including clutch Emily Gossett and Brooke Walker goal-saving plays. The Dons went into halftime with a 2-0 lead.

Olivia Soble scored in the opening minutes, picking a Maddie Benson cross cleanly out of the air for an impressive volley that found the back of the net. Emma Fuller cashed in on a Kennedy Mayo cross with a well-placed strike to make it 2-0 ten minutes into the game.

Amador faced crosstown rival Foothill at Patelco Park on May 26 for their final game of the abbreviated 2021 season. The Dons prevailed by a score of 3-0.

Be sure to check back here next week as we talk with LaHa about her experience in the tournament.

