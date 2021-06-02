News

Bay Area health officers support new CDC guidance for multiple vaccinations

'Will make it easier for people to catch up on any immunizations they're due for'

by Eli Walsh / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 2, 2021, 6:16 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Health officers in nine Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley announced Friday that they support recent federal guidance approving people to get vaccines for other illnesses at the same time they get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had previously recommended that people wait at least 14 days after getting the COVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated against other preventable illnesses.

With more and more real-world evidence of the vaccines' safety and efficacy, the CDC updated that guidance on May 14.

The Association of Bay Area Health Officials -- which includes officials from the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Solano and the city of Berkeley -- said Friday that it will support that guidance going forward.

"We know a lot of people have delayed getting care and regular immunizations during the pandemic. This new guidance will make it easier for people to catch up on any immunizations they're due for when they get a COVID-19 vaccine at their provider's office," Contra Costa County health officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

COVID-19 vaccines are available statewide for anyone age 12 and up. Residents who get vaccinated in the next two weeks and those who have already been vaccinated will also be eligible for the state's drawings to win part of $16.5 million in gift cards and cash prizes.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Bay Area health officers support new CDC guidance for multiple vaccinations

'Will make it easier for people to catch up on any immunizations they're due for'

by Eli Walsh / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 2, 2021, 6:16 pm

Health officers in nine Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley announced Friday that they support recent federal guidance approving people to get vaccines for other illnesses at the same time they get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had previously recommended that people wait at least 14 days after getting the COVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated against other preventable illnesses.

With more and more real-world evidence of the vaccines' safety and efficacy, the CDC updated that guidance on May 14.

The Association of Bay Area Health Officials -- which includes officials from the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Solano and the city of Berkeley -- said Friday that it will support that guidance going forward.

"We know a lot of people have delayed getting care and regular immunizations during the pandemic. This new guidance will make it easier for people to catch up on any immunizations they're due for when they get a COVID-19 vaccine at their provider's office," Contra Costa County health officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said.

COVID-19 vaccines are available statewide for anyone age 12 and up. Residents who get vaccinated in the next two weeks and those who have already been vaccinated will also be eligible for the state's drawings to win part of $16.5 million in gift cards and cash prizes.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.