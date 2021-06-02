News

Danville mayor to address wildfire preparedness, Public Safety Power Shutoffs

June Town Talk special guests include SRVFPD Fire Chief Paige Meyer

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Danville Mayor Renee Morgan will meet with residents to talk about the most pressing issues facing the town during her monthly Town Talks series, with this month's program focusing on wildfire preparations and Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

Danville Mayor Renee Morgan will be chatting about about wildfire preparedness alongside a collection of local experts, for this month's "Town Talks" program. (File photo)

The Town Talk program is held on the first Friday of each month via Zoom. For June's program, Mayor Morgan will be joined by San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District’s Fire Chief Paige Meyer and a representative from PG&E to discuss wildfire preparedness, fire evacuation plans, emergency alerts and other emergency preparedness topics, according to town staff.

Interested residents can ask questions during the talk using Zoom's chat feature or by emailing questions to [email protected] prior to the start of the program.

June's Town Talks will be at 9 a.m. on Friday (June 4) and will be live streamed via video teleconferencing application Zoom. Residents can register for the program online here.

Residents can also view a recording of the program on Danville's YouTube channel after it ends.

