Danville: Village Theatre and Art Gallery to launch summer art exhibit 'Altered & Reimagined'

The Village Theatre and Art Gallery in downtown Danville has unveiled its new summer exhibit "Altered & Reimagined," an art collection that will feature the work of local artists who have used their talents to create new perspectives of old objects.

Set to be held June 19 through Aug. 6, Altered & Reimagined will feature the work of 10 Bay Area artists who have taken old and new items and repurposed them into one-of-a-kind collages and sculptures.

Bay Area artists with work in this exhibition include Marsha Balian, Dyanna Dimick, Tom Franco, Dianne Hoffman, Diana Krevsky, Sarah Lee, Kim Smith, Mary Southall, Karen Stanton and Kathryn Wills.

The gallery's exhibit will also be accompanied by two larger-than-life kinetic mushroom sculptures, which will be installed in the downtown area at the Town Green and in front of the Village Theatre & Art Gallery.

Created by the FoldHaus Artist Collective for the town's outdoor art exhibit "Shrumen Lumen," the mushrooms stand 2 feet tall with a cap-span of 14 feet wide and will be on display from Memorial Day through Labor Day.