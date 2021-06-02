Student filmmakers recognized at 'Be Reel!' video awards

A collection of aspiring young filmmakers from the San Ramon Valley were honored during the San Ramon Valley Street Smarts virtual “Be Reel!” video contest awards ceremony last Wednesday, where the talented students were recognized for their efforts to make the streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists.
The creative work of 17 young filmmakers were featured at the ceremony, which this year tasked participants with submitting 60-second public service announcement styled videos on a traffic safety theme.
Program organizers say that this year's theme was "Biking Safely with Family and Friends!”
"The 'Be Reel!' video contest is just one of the many programs offered by Street Smarts, which is a traffic safety education program serving the San Ramon Valley," program organizers said in a statement. "Each year, the program holds contests, presentations and activities for elementary school, middle school, and high school students in the San Ramon Valley. The program’s goal is to educate drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians on issues related to traffic safety through outreach programs."
The top films recognized at this year's award ceremony included:
* Best Plot/Storyline:
“Be Reel” - Produced and directed by Vedant Kathrani, Vibhas Kantheti and Robi Tozul Ahmad from Windemere Ranch Middle School.
* Best Editing:
“Biking Safely with Family and Friends” - Produced and directed by Ayzah Jujara and Sahaana Iyer from Windemere Ranch Middle School.
* Best Use of Special Effects/Animation:
“Street Smarts” - Produced and directed by Amy Qin and Braden Quan from Windemere Ranch Middle School.
San Ramon Mayor Dave Hudson and Danville Councilman Robert Storer were on hand to emcee the virtual event, alongside a collection of other local leaders who were present at the ceremony to celebrate the work of these young filmmakers.
Other local elected officials who attended the event included Contra Costa County Supervisors Candace Andersen, San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board President Susanna Ordway, and San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District Fire and Safety Inspector Debbie Vanek.
"Funded in part by a federal Safe Routes to School grant, Street Smarts is a collaborative effort with the city of San Ramon, the town of Danville, the San Ramon Valley Unified School District, the County of Contra Costa and the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District," organizers said.
Interested residents can view the winners and other recognized submissions online via Street Smarts YouTube Channel.
