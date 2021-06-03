Controlled burn taking place in West Contra Costa County Thursday

People in west Contra Costa County may see smoke Thursday as part of controlled burn training in Rodeo by the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and the Phillips 66 refinery.

Crews will be setting controlled fires and extinguishing them under careful supervision in the training exercise, which will also serve to lessen grass and brush fuels and decrease the chances of wildfires burning in the area, according to the fire district.

The training will take place in an open area bounded on the west by Interstate Highway 80, on the south by Willow Road, and by Cummings Skyway to the north.

People who see the smoke and fire trucks in the area are asked to not call 911.