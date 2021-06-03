News

New 24/7 emergency veterinary hospital opens in San Ramon

Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) offers emergency treatment when family veterinarians are closed

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 3, 2021, 3:13 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Local residents gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday to mark the opening of the new VEG hospital. (Photo courtesy the Veterinary Emergency Group)

The Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) has opened a new emergency care center for East Bay residents' animal companions in San Ramon on Wednesday, offering a direct patient-to-veterinarian pipeline for advice and treatment.

A new emergency pet hospital has opened in San Ramon. (Photo courtesy the Veterinary Emergency Group)

When a pet parent calls VEG, they will speak directly with a licensed veterinarian, connecting owners directly with help immediately.

“Emergency is our middle name – it’s all we do, so we do it best,” said Dr. David Bessler, founder of VEG. “When an emergency happens, VEG puts the pet first and allows the pet parents to be an integral part of their beloved pet’s care and recovery.”

This will be VEG’s 22nd location nationwide and like other locations will be specialized toward providing 24/7 care to help pets with emergencies when their family veterinarian is closed. In emergency situations, pets are seen as quickly as possible without waiting for owners to fill out time consuming paperwork.

VEG officials added that each hospital location is also designed with an open floor plan that allows owners freedom of movement between exam rooms and the treatment floor, enabling them to stay with their pet during all phases of treatment -- including surgery and overnight hospitalization.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, VEG hospitals have been taking a limited number of pets and owners at any one time to ensure safety and owners are encouraged to call ahead prior to a visit.

VEG San Ramon, located at 2431 San Ramon Valley Blvd., is open 24/7. For emergencies, call 718-7771.

