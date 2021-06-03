New 24/7 emergency veterinary hospital opens in San Ramon

The Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) has opened a new emergency care center for East Bay residents' animal companions in San Ramon on Wednesday, offering a direct patient-to-veterinarian pipeline for advice and treatment.

When a pet parent calls VEG, they will speak directly with a licensed veterinarian, connecting owners directly with help immediately.

“Emergency is our middle name – it’s all we do, so we do it best,” said Dr. David Bessler, founder of VEG. “When an emergency happens, VEG puts the pet first and allows the pet parents to be an integral part of their beloved pet’s care and recovery.”

This will be VEG’s 22nd location nationwide and like other locations will be specialized toward providing 24/7 care to help pets with emergencies when their family veterinarian is closed. In emergency situations, pets are seen as quickly as possible without waiting for owners to fill out time consuming paperwork.

VEG officials added that each hospital location is also designed with an open floor plan that allows owners freedom of movement between exam rooms and the treatment floor, enabling them to stay with their pet during all phases of treatment -- including surgery and overnight hospitalization.