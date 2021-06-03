San Ramon Regional names Florence Nightingale Award winners

Ibister in particular was nominated for his blended talents and abilities that hospital staff say were noticeably elevated with sustained transparency during the pandemic.

This year's nominees were selected in part for their extraordinary work during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with Ibister serving as a registered nurse in the Emergency Department and Malcolm as a registered nurse in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit.

“The Florence Nightingale Award is one of the highest distinctions a nurse can receive. Our two recipients, Lynn and Scott, have each shown incredible expertise, strength and endurance over this past year. Both are extremely deserving of this award,” said Wendy Sirivar, Chief Nursing Officer at San Ramon Regional. “We had more than 40 nominations this year, highlighting the many amazing nurses we have at our hospital.”

Recognized during a special ceremony during National Nurses Week (May 6-12), the Florence Nightingale Award is granted every year to nurses who go above and beyond to care for patients.

"Lynn's positive attitude and commitment was inspiring to me. We are all fortunate to have a nurse like Lynn representing our hospital and I am pleased to work by her side.”

"Lynn handled the unpredictable chaos with the utmost agility, grace and professionalism. She exhibited strength and accuracy to navigate rough water during the time of crisis. She showed compassion and caring and remained a patient advocate when it was difficult for family and friends to not be able to be at bedsides," her nomination says.

Malcolm was honored for her leadership and devotion to the hospital, which hospital staff say went above and beyond for the entirety of the pandemic.

"His calmness, enthusiasm and energy is contagious. Scott holds himself to a high standard and expects the same not only for the members of his team but for anyone who enters the emergency department," the nomination added.

"Scott’s passion for the nursing profession speaks for itself. His ultimate expertise is empathy. An attribute that comes sincerely from the heart, and shared not just with the vulnerable patient but with anyone that has the opportunity to interact with him," Ibister's anonymous nomination says.

San Ramon Regional names Florence Nightingale Award winners

Scott Ibiste and Lynn Malcolm recognized for exemplary work during COVID-19 pandemic