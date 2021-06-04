Police: Teens arrested after Dublin man shot outside house during robbery

The investigation revealed that a man returned to his house after shopping at some small businesses in Oakland and other areas and upon parking his vehicle was approached by three strangers who demanded his belongings, Schmidt said.

The confrontation unfolded around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Clifden Court, in a neighborhood on the western edge of the city off Inspiration Drive. Police received a call that evening about a robbery and shooting in the area, according to Schmidt.

"Our victim is of Asian descent but we continue to investigate if he was targeted due to his race. At this point there is not enough evidence to say this was a hate crime," Schmidt told the Weekly. "We believe he was followed home, but we do not believe the suspects or victim know one another."

The victim -- a 60-year-old Asian American man -- is expected to recover from his injuries. Dublin police Capt. Nate Schmidt said it appears that the assailants tracked the victim home after he went shopping in Oakland, and police are investigating whether the victim was singled out because of his race.

Two East Bay teenagers were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery after a Dublin man was attacked and shot outside his house on Wednesday evening, according to city police.

Investigators are continuing to work to identify the third suspect in the case, according to Schmidt. Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Dublin police at 925-833-6700.

Roy was booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. The 17-year-old was taken to the Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center in connection with similar charges.

Roy and the 17-year-old boy were located in an Antioch home with others inside, according to Schmidt. A search warrant was executed at the home and allegedly revealed four illegal handguns and a rifle.

By Thursday, with the help of police in Oakland and Antioch, Dublin police identified two of the suspects as 19-year-old Michael Roy and a 17-year-old boy whose name was not released, according to Schmidt. The third suspect, also male, remains unidentified.

The robbers drove away from the area immediately after the shooting. Dublin police scoured the neighborhood for them and their vehicle but could not locate them Wednesday night, Schmidt said.

The Dublin man was transported from the scene and underwent surgery for the gunshot wound. He remains hospitalized in stable condition and is expected to recover, Schmidt said on Friday.

The assailants assaulted the victim before robbing him, and they then ran toward a nearby vehicle as the victim tried to catch them, Schmidt said. "The victim attempted to retrieve his stolen items from the suspect vehicle when he was shot by one of the suspects."

Police: Teens arrested after Dublin man shot outside house during robbery

Victim expected to survive; police allege robbers followed man home from shopping