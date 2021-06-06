Amador Valley student wins Swalwell's Congressional Art Competition

The winner of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for the 15th District is Anica Xie, a sophomore at Amador Valley High School, for her work, "Black Lives Matter."

"I chose Black Lives Matter as the subject for my piece because it is an important movement that the United States especially should never be silent about, so long as racially based violence continues to harm and take the lives of its citizens," Xie said. "It breaks my heart to see that many people ... spread more unproductive hate to each other's communities rather than lifting each other up."

Xie said her family started to enroll her in arts-and-crafts classes as early as preschool, which enabled her to try out all sorts of mediums through the years. Her winning piece was created using white charcoal pencil.

"I really think I started taking art more seriously during quarantine," Xie said.

An art teacher mentioned this year's contest to her, which she knew fellow students at her art studio had entered in the past.