BART increasing train frequency as ridership continues modest rebound

BART will add more than two dozen trips to its busiest routes this week as the agency's ridership continues to creep up from its pandemic-induced losses.

BART will add 26 trips on the Monday-Friday schedule on the Yellow (Antioch-San Francisco International Airport), Green (Berryessa-Daly City) and Red (Richmond-Millbrae and SFO) lines. The additional trips will enable trains to run in Oakland between 4 and 15 minutes apart during peak hours.

The additional trips will support the morning and evening commute windows. According to BART, ridership data has shown a need for increased service during those periods to prevent crowding.

The agency will also keep 30-minute train frequencies on the Blue (Dublin/Pleasanton-Daly City) line until Aug. 30, when service is expected to be made more frequent.

BART will also add 16 trips on Saturdays, most of which will serve the Yellow line between Pleasant Hill and Daly City.