County supervisors to hear from emergency officials about summer fire preparations

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will hear how the Bay Area's third-largest county is prepared for what experts say could be one of the worst fire seasons in state history.

Members of Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Services and the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District will make presentations to the board at its regular meeting this week.

A dry winter, years of record-setting high temperatures thanks to climate change, and a pattern of massive record-setting fire seasons all point to a rough 2021. State reservoirs are way down, and water agencies are already implementing conservation measures.

The state has already experienced 900 more wildfires than it did at the same point last year, when smashed previous records of total acreage burned. More than 4% of California burned last year. Many California fire agencies started peak summer staffing June 1, a month earlier than normal.

Contra Costa's emergency services manager Rick Kovar will discuss how events of the past year -- including the pandemic, public safety power outages, civil unrest, and last year's large fires -- will affect the county's preparation this year.