Danville: Village Theatre and Art Gallery to launch summer art exhibit 'Altered & Reimagined'

The Village Theatre and Art Gallery in downtown Danville has unveiled its new summer exhibit "Altered & Reimagined," an art collection that will feature the work of local artists who have used their talents to create new perspectives of old objects.
Set to be held June 19 through Aug. 6, Altered & Reimagined will feature the work of 10 Bay Area artists who have taken old and new items and repurposed them into one-of-a-kind collages and sculptures.
Bay Area artists with work in this exhibition include Marsha Balian, Dyanna Dimick, Tom Franco, Dianne Hoffman, Diana Krevsky, Sarah Lee, Kim Smith, Mary Southall, Karen Stanton and Kathryn Wills.
The gallery's exhibit will also be accompanied by two larger-than-life kinetic mushroom sculptures, which will be installed in the downtown area at the Town Green and in front of the Village Theatre & Art Gallery.
Created by the FoldHaus Artist Collective for the town's outdoor art exhibit "Shrumen Lumen," the mushrooms stand 2 feet tall with a cap-span of 14 feet wide and will be on display from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
"By day, the mushrooms are an ethereal white; at night they come alive as the mushroom caps open and close and a rainbow of LED lights cycle through from top to bottom back to the top again in a stunning display of art and engineering," theater staff said.
Residents are free to attend an opening reception for Altered & Reimagined on June 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. The reception will take place on the patio in front of the Village Theatre and include live music, refreshments and a chance to meet the artists.
COVID safety guidelines will be in effect and masks must be worn during the reception, which will have its doors open throughout the evening and only accept a limited number of people at a time.
Altered & Reimagined will be held June 19 through Aug. 6 at the Village Theatre and Art Gallery, 233 Front St., in downtown Danville. The gallery is currently open to visitors Tuesday through Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m. and on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.
To learn more, visit www.danville.ca.gov/vtart.
