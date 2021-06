Slideshow The Dublin City Council turns the dirt during the ceremonial groundbreaking May 20. (Photo courtesy of city of Dublin) Map shows Phase III components in color. (Image courtesy of city of Dublin) The city held a socially distanced groundbreaking ceremony at Fallon Sports Park on May 20. (Photo courtesy of city of Dublin) (Photo courtesy of city of Dublin) Previous Next

The Dublin City Council joined other community officials last month to mark the ceremonial groundbreaking of the third phase of Fallon Sports Park, representing the final 14 acres of the 60-acre public park.

Estimated to be completed by September 2022, the nearly $10.6 million Phase III will include a cricket field, four sand volleyball courts, two Little League fields and multi-sport batting cages.