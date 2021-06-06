Many vaccinated workers must continue masking under revised Cal/OSHA workplace guidance

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health approved revised workplace guidelines last week that would require workers to continue wearing a mask in some situations even if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
In a marathon hearing that lasted more than six hours Thursday, Cal/OSHA's Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board voted to adopt the revised guidance, which mandates that fully vaccinated workers need to wear a mask if a co-worker in the same room is unvaccinated.
In addition, masks are not required in rooms in which all workers are vaccinated. Outdoors, vaccinated and unvaccinated workers without symptoms only need to wear a mask when working at an event with more than 10,000 attendees.
Employers will also be able to get rid of distancing requirements and protective partitions if they provide N95 respirators to unvaccinated employees.
The board took a circuitous route to approve the revised guidance, voting first against the rules after some business groups argued they're too strict and then voting again to adopt them roughly an hour later.
Those against the revised guidance noted that it is more strict than the guidance for fully vaccinated people issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which allows them to forgo a mask in most indoor and outdoor settings if they are more than two weeks past receiving their last vaccine dose.
Board members and business and labor advocates backing the revised rules stressed that they are temporary, only codified until Oct. 2.
The board also said it would work to develop a replacement set of rules. Since last year, all workers have been required to wear a mask at all times, regardless of vaccination status, a rule that would have remained in place had the board voted down the revised rules.
The board also voted to establish a three-member subcommittee to advise Cal/OSHA officials about developing a new set of workplace rules that would likely take effect in August at the earliest.
Most of the rules approved Thursday will take effect June 15 -- the same day the state is expected to remove all capacity restrictions and reopening tiers -- if the state's Office of Administrative Law finds them legally sound in the next 10 days.
Some additional portions of the revised guidance, like the removal of protective partitions and barriers between employees, will take effect July 31.
On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom was cagey when asked whether he would issue an executive order by June 15 to override the revised rules, saying only that he felt the board was "moving in the right direction" and that he looked forward to working with business and labor groups to develop future workplace safety guidance.
"We're processing this ... what happened last night just happened last night," Newsom said. "We look forward to updating you more as we make progress towards eventually getting (the pandemic) 100% behind us."
Comments
I strongly recommend that all who do not already have N95 respirators go to Web Link and buy N95 respirators. They are a non-profit and do not make any money off your purchase. They thoroughly vet all sources. In fact at this point, they get nearly all products directly from the manufacturer. I am not affiliated with the organization. They are the only source I know of that you can truly rely on for getting N95 respirators that are not counterfeit. If I were you, I would not trust any other source offering N95 respirators that are not counterfeit or fraudulent. Keep in mind N95 respirators are single-use items. Do not reuse N95 respirators. Please plan your purchase quantity accordingly.
All frontline workers (including medical professionals), I strongly recommend that you go to Web Link , register as a frontline worker, and buy as many surgical N95 respirators as you need to avoid respirator reuse and comply with pre-pandemic OSHA and infection control regulations, policies, and standards, including a new surgical N95 respirator per patient.
The never ending mask debate.