State allows restaurants, bars to continue to-go alcohol sales

Restaurants and bars will be able to continue offering expanded outdoor dining and takeout alcoholic beverages through the end of the year, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

Flanked by state and local officials at Tommy's Mexican Restaurant in San Francisco, Newsom said the state's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control extended through Dec. 31 pandemic-era regulatory relief for restaurants and bars, including the use of sidewalks and converted parking spaces for outdoor dining and the sale of alcohol to-go.

Bars will also be allowed to continue partnering with food trucks, restaurants and catering companies to sell food with alcohol even if they don't have an on-site kitchen.

Newsom said restaurants will be vital to the economy "roaring back," as he has repeatedly suggested will happen in the second half of the year, and argued the increased operational freedom will spur a faster recovery for restaurants and bars.

"(Mayor London Breed) and I have had a lot of conversations about this ... about the success of these parklets and how it's enlivened our streets," Newsom said.