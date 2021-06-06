Student filmmakers recognized at 'Be Reel!' video awards

A collection of aspiring young filmmakers from the San Ramon Valley were honored during the San Ramon Valley Street Smarts virtual “Be Reel!” video contest awards ceremony last Wednesday, where the talented students were recognized for their efforts to make the streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

The creative work of 17 young filmmakers were featured at the ceremony, which this year tasked participants with submitting 60-second public service announcement styled videos on a traffic safety theme.

Program organizers say that this year's theme was "Biking Safely with Family and Friends!”

"The 'Be Reel!' video contest is just one of the many programs offered by Street Smarts, which is a traffic safety education program serving the San Ramon Valley," program organizers said in a statement. "Each year, the program holds contests, presentations and activities for elementary school, middle school, and high school students in the San Ramon Valley. The program’s goal is to educate drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians on issues related to traffic safety through outreach programs."

The top films recognized at this year's award ceremony included: