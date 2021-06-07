As Danville ramps up Housing Element process, Planning Commission to hear update on public outreach website

The Danville Planning Commission is scheduled for a special meeting Tuesday to review the status of the town's new public outreach website, which was recently launched in order to help gauge the community's opinions on certain pressing issues starting with local housing.

The newly created www.DanvilleTownTalks.org was unveiled in May in order to gather residential input on various issues facing the community, primarily through surveys and a comments section.

For the website's launch, town staff sought residential input on the state-mandated Housing Element update, which outlines the amount of housing Californian cities will be required to approve in order to combat a statewide housing shortage.

Danville expects to be mandated to accommodate a minimum of 2,241 new homes for the upcoming 2022-2030 planning period, and town officials are seeking residential input on how to accommodate this growth while still preserving the town's character.

For residents seeking to engage with town staff on housing in the community, Danville plans to host a series of virtual workshops where residents can ask questions and have their opinions heard.