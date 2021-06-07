Danville: Townwide Bicycle Master Plan geared toward creating more bike-friendly community

Cycling in Danville is set to be the main topic of conversation during the Town Council's study session on Tuesday morning when town staff will review the draft Townwide Bicycle Master Plan, which is geared toward making Danville a more bike-friendly place.

An aspect of the town's capital improvement program, town staff say the Townwide Bicycle Master Plan is a guide for identifying and prioritizing bicycle infrastructure improvements and policies in Danville. During Tuesday's meeting, they will present about the plan and seek additional feedback from the council on how it can best be implemented in Danville.

"The Draft BMP provides a detailed listing of potential bicycle programs and policy that support and encourage a culture of bicycling in Danville, and equally, initiatives to enhance bicycle safety through the five 'Es' -- Engineering, Encouragement, Education, Enforcement and Evaluation," Danville transportation manager Andrew Dillard wrote in a staff report to the council.

The recommendations in the draft Bicycle Master Plan includes a wide range of projects that include installing high-visibility crosswalk and improved lighting on the Iron Horse Regional Trail, a bridge overcrossing at the Sycamore Valley Road/Camino Ramon intersection, and creating buffered bicycle lanes and high-visibility pavement markings on San Ramon Valley Boulevard (south), to name a few.

Other program proposals include the incorporation of bicycle parking and end-of-trip facilities at town facilities, the development of a "Bicycle Wayfinding Program," the deployment of a bicycle traffic enforcement program and the formation of a town-appointed Bicycle Advisory Committee