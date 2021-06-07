News

EBMUD board to consider water, wastewater rate hikes

Proposal calls for 4% increases in each of next 2 years

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 7, 2021, 4:34 pm 0

The East Bay Municipal Utility District is holding a public hearing Tuesday on a proposed 8% rate increase for tap water and wastewater service over the next two years.

EBMUD logo.

The agency is proposing a 4% rate hike for both water and wastewater starting on the fiscal year that begins July 1 of this year and another 4% increase for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2022.

More information about the proposal is available at ebmud.com/rates. The EBMUD board meeting starts at 1:15 p.m. and will be livestreamed at www.ebmud.com/board-meetings.

EBMUD provides drinking water to 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties and wastewater treatment for 740,000 customers, including most of the San Ramon Valley.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important political news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.
Sign up

EBMUD board to consider water, wastewater rate hikes

Proposal calls for 4% increases in each of next 2 years

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 7, 2021, 4:34 pm

The East Bay Municipal Utility District is holding a public hearing Tuesday on a proposed 8% rate increase for tap water and wastewater service over the next two years.

The agency is proposing a 4% rate hike for both water and wastewater starting on the fiscal year that begins July 1 of this year and another 4% increase for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2022.

More information about the proposal is available at ebmud.com/rates. The EBMUD board meeting starts at 1:15 p.m. and will be livestreamed at www.ebmud.com/board-meetings.

EBMUD provides drinking water to 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties and wastewater treatment for 740,000 customers, including most of the San Ramon Valley.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.