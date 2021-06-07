Pedestrian dies in collision with vehicle on Dublin Boulevard

A local man was killed when he was struck by a pickup truck while trying to cross Dublin Boulevard on foot on Monday morning, according to city police.

The victim, a 66-year-old man from Dublin, died at the scene near the Hansen Drive intersection. His identity has not yet been released publicly, with family notification still pending, according to Dublin police Capt. Nate Schmidt.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Schmidt said the driver -- whose name also hasn't been revealed -- cooperated with police at the scene.

The fatal collision occurred at about 9:10 a.m. Monday when the 66-year-old man, who was crossing northbound across Dublin Boulevard near the Hansen Drive intersection, was hit by a Ford F-150 truck that was turning left onto eastbound Dublin Boulevard from Hansen Drive, according to Schmidt. Police are still investigating whether the pedestrian was inside the crosswalk or just outside of it.

Dublin police officers and Alameda County fire personnel arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Schmidt.