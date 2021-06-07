San Ramon: Council to review city's financial situation for 2021-22 fiscal year

The San Ramon City Council plans to review the city's financial situation during its regular meeting on Tuesday and will consider endorsing an operating and capital budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

An annual review of the city's finances, Tuesday's meeting will see San Ramon officials discuss incoming revenues against outgoing expenditures.

According to interim administrative services director Eva Phelps, the 2021-22 fiscal year budget for all city funds and programs totals $122.8 million in expenditures, while funding the budget includes $118.4 million in new revenue along with $4.3 million of funds accumulated from prior years.

After reviewing the budget, city staff are scheduled to discuss a slew of other items facing the city including an annual review of the Preserve Landscaping and Lighting District assessment, a potential amending of the San Ramon Municipal Code related to the city's pavement cut moratorium, a flood insurance program and a report on activities being conducted by the East Bay Municipal Utility District.

The council also plans to review its franchise agreement for waste services with Alameda County Industries of San Ramon, Inc., which city staff say has suffered a significant loss in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.