San Ramon: Council to review city's financial situation for 2021-22 fiscal year

The San Ramon City Council plans to review the city's financial situation during its regular meeting on Tuesday and will consider endorsing an operating and capital budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
An annual review of the city's finances, Tuesday's meeting will see San Ramon officials discuss incoming revenues against outgoing expenditures.
According to interim administrative services director Eva Phelps, the 2021-22 fiscal year budget for all city funds and programs totals $122.8 million in expenditures, while funding the budget includes $118.4 million in new revenue along with $4.3 million of funds accumulated from prior years.
After reviewing the budget, city staff are scheduled to discuss a slew of other items facing the city including an annual review of the Preserve Landscaping and Lighting District assessment, a potential amending of the San Ramon Municipal Code related to the city's pavement cut moratorium, a flood insurance program and a report on activities being conducted by the East Bay Municipal Utility District.
The council also plans to review its franchise agreement for waste services with Alameda County Industries of San Ramon, Inc., which city staff say has suffered a significant loss in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Council members also plan to issue a series of special proclamations, recognizing June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month and honoring Phelps for her upcoming retirement.
The San Ramon City Council's regular meeting will be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (June 8). Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or via Zoom using webinar ID 997 7073 3280.
In other business
Prior to the start of its regular meeting, the City Council is scheduled to review openings on its various advisory committees during a special meeting.
Tasked with advising the council on specific issues that relate to their committees, the council will review candidates for available positions on its Parks and Community Services Commission, Contra Costa County Library Commission, Open Space Advisory Committee and Contra Costa County Mosquito and Vector Control District.
The San Ramon City Council's special meeting is set to be held virtually at 5 p.m. and can be viewed on the city's YouTube page or via Zoom using webinar ID 921 0210 9369.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.