County remains in orange tier as vaccine rates are relatively high, but so are case numbers

With a week to go until the state likely lifts most COVID-19 public mask mandates, Contra Costa County residents seem ready, having received about 1.3 million vaccine doses.

Health officials told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that more than 75% of county residents 12 and over have received at least one dose. Two-thirds of the demographic are fully vaccinated.

"We do remain in the orange tier, and we expect to stay in that tier until the state lifts the blueprint for a safer economy on June 15," health department deputy director Randy Sawyer said. "The county plans to align with the state's health guidance and not impose any additional local restrictions. When that happens, there will be no more colored tier system."

The county's case rate is still relatively high among unvaccinated residents at about 8.5 infections per day per 100,000 people, which would still have Contra Costa in the purple tier if not for vaccination rates being so high.

Health officials also said the county recommends municipalities follow the relevant state guidelines when it comes to Fourth of July events. Many cities have canceled fireworks shows and parades, though others like Orinda have scaled back but still plan to hold celebrations.