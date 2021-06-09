Danville custodian named California State Classified School Employee of the Year

John Baldwin Elementary School's lead custodian Dan Luu has been named as a California State Classified School Employee of the Year by the California Department of Education, an honor earned after 15 years of service at the school.

Having earned a reputation for being extremely dedicated to his school grounds, staff at the Danville school say Luu went above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic, taking extra time to prepare much needed storage space and helped design a new cleaning schedule to accommodate for a.m. and p.m. student cohorts.

"I'm very happy and excited and honored to be recognized… I was surprised I didn't know anything about (the nomination). You know everybody works hard, the staff, everybody works hard so I was very surprised to hear that. Nobody told me about that," Luu told DanvileSanRamon.com.

"I work with a staff that works really hard too, we work together anytime we get things ready for students. We are very excited for everyone coming back," he added.

Luu was quick to praise the work ethic of his fellow custodians who helped him throughout the pandemic, a work ethic that school staff say is shared by Luu.