EBMUD approves 4% rate hikes, $800M for infrastructure in 2-year budget

The East Bay Municipal Utility District this week approved a two-year, $2.25 billion budget, which includes 4% water rate hikes this year and next year.

EBMUD's Board of Directors unanimously voted Tuesday to adopt the budget, which utility officials said will fund crucial improvements to the region's water and wastewater systems.

Water and wastewater rates will increase 4% when the coming fiscal year begins July 1, and another 4% on July 1, 2022.

The average household using about 200 gallons of water per day will see their monthly bill increase by $2.53 on July 1, and another $2.66 on July 1, 2022, according to EBMUD.

The agency had originally forecasted rate increases of 5%, but backed off that total due in part to the economic fallout of the pandemic.