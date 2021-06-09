Teen with Pleasanton ties killed in Hawaii stabbing

A Bay Area teenager with ties to Pleasanton died last week after being stabbed during a late-night confrontation in Hawaii, according to local authorities in Honolulu.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Department identified the victim as 19-year-old Elian Delacerda. The coroner's representative told the Weekly that Delacerda's city of residence was listed as Pleasanton -- although other media reports cite family saying the young man lived elsewhere in the Bay Area, either Alameda or Vacaville.

Oscar Cardona, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Delacerda's death. He has not yet entered a plea to the murder count.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the two apparent strangers were with respective friends when the situation unraveled just after 12:30 a.m. June 1 in Waikiki, a beach neighborhood and resort destination in Honolulu on the island of Oahu.

Delacerda, who was on vacation, and a friend were confronted by a group of people including Cardona, and an altercation would ensue during which Delacerda was stabbed, police said. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. His friend was also injured during the fight.