Teen with Pleasanton ties killed in Hawaii stabbing

A Bay Area teenager with ties to Pleasanton died last week after being stabbed during a late-night confrontation in Hawaii, according to local authorities in Honolulu.
The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Department identified the victim as 19-year-old Elian Delacerda. The coroner's representative told the Weekly that Delacerda's city of residence was listed as Pleasanton -- although other media reports cite family saying the young man lived elsewhere in the Bay Area, either Alameda or Vacaville.
Oscar Cardona, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Delacerda's death. He has not yet entered a plea to the murder count.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, the two apparent strangers were with respective friends when the situation unraveled just after 12:30 a.m. June 1 in Waikiki, a beach neighborhood and resort destination in Honolulu on the island of Oahu.
Delacerda, who was on vacation, and a friend were confronted by a group of people including Cardona, and an altercation would ensue during which Delacerda was stabbed, police said. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. His friend was also injured during the fight.
The culprits initially fled the area, but investigators later identified Cardona as their prime suspect and arrested him on suspicion of murder around 6 p.m. that same day. Police were also reportedly searching for his friend, an yet-unidentified woman, in connection with the altercation.
Cardona was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of second-degree murder on June 4, according to the Honolulu City and County Prosecuting Attorney's Department.
He remains in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center with bail set at $500,000. He is set to return to court for arraignment and entry-of-plea on Monday (June 14) before Judge Shirley Kawamura, according to court records.
