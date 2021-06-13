Aspiring theater students invited to hone craft at Eugene O'Neill Foundation summer Studio Retreat

For creative young minds seeking an outlet this summer, high school theater students are invited to exercise some creative freedom and hone their craft at the Eugene O’Neill Foundation's Studio Retreat in Danville.

Offered by the foundation in partnership with the National Park Service, the Studio Retreat is a 10-day program offering students with a passion for acting and playwriting a series of masterclasses in theater, taught by Bay Area theater professionals with years of experience in their fields.

"The venue for this exciting, educational experience is the beautiful Eugene O’Neill Historic Site in Danville, California. It is free, but space is limited to a select number of playwrights and actors," foundation staff said in a statement.

"Each masterclass gives incoming, rising, and current high-school students a chance to learn from, and collaborate with, professional playwrights, actors and stage directors in the development of original 10-minute plays," they added.

Foundation staff say aspiring young playwrights can join a program that will help them develop their own short scene script for a final public performance, with instruction that delves into character development, dialogue and story arc.