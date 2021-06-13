Kaiser begins COVID-19 vaccine trials for children ages 5-11

Kaiser Permanente officials announced Tuesday that they are expanding COVID-19 vaccine trials to include children ages 5-11 in Oakland, Santa Clara and Sacramento.

The three trial sites on Monday began enrolling roughly 75 children in the 5-11 age range.

Kaiser's Vaccine Study Center and Division of Research, both based in Oakland, are conducting the trial in concert with Pfizer and BioNTech, which co-developed the vaccine that will be used in the trial. The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for minors.

Roughly 4,600 children are participating in trials across the country to determine the vaccine's safety and efficacy in children under 12.

"There's a lot of vigorous interest right now in terms of availability and there's limited availability" for the study, said Vaccine Study Center director Dr. Nicky Klein.