Museum presenting on the history of the Danville train depot

The last train passed through the Danville station in 1978, but the building is still very much alive and well. The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is inviting residents to learn about the history of the depot -- the museum's home in downtown -- during a special virtual presentation this week.

The virtual exhibit, "1996: The Year the Depot Moved," will explore the origins of the Danville train depot as well as the process for restoring it and moving it to its original location to its current home at the corner of Railroad and Prospect avenues in downtown Danville.

"Yes, the museum was not always at its present location. The museum, which was originally a Southern Pacific Depot, was located a block further south at the corner where Lunardi's is located today," museum spokesman John Keenan said.

"With the ending of train service, the train depot became a feed-and-grain store. Over time, it fell into disrepair. A group of concerned citizens wanted to save this important piece of San Ramon Valley history," he added.

The presentation will be led by longtime museum volunteer and former president Ed Best, who was a key member of the team that was involved in the effort to move and restore the depot. Best will provide a firsthand account of the effort it took to move the depot as well as provide pictures of the day it happened.