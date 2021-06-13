Take Us Along: Seeing the country up close

Ralph Hughes, featured in the Valley Views column April 9 as he and his biking friends planned a trip to visit all 50 states in 50 days, is right on schedule, along with the Pleasanton Weekly.

They departed May 18, and by May 30 had checked off Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana, fighting 50 mph gusts in Nevada -- "not for the faint of heart, but fun" -- and outrunning a tornado in Kansas. In Georgia, they stopped for this photo: (from left) Michael Oliviera, Ralph Hughes, Ulysses "Bud" Early, Gary Cose and Wayland Wagner.

Next it was North and South Carolina and Tennessee, where the temperatures dropped and rain fell in the Smokey Mountains. By Sunday they were leaving Philadelphia for New England, having traveled 4,500 miles through 25 states.

"To appreciate our great country, you have to see it. Not from an airplane at 40,000 feet, but from the ground level," Hughes wrote from the road. "That is what this group of adventurers is doing."

