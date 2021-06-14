Danville: Council to debate the future of outdoor dining in downtown

As businesses in California are set to return to pre-pandemic operations on June 15, the Danville Town Council plans to discuss the future for outdoor dining in the downtown area during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

In order to allow businesses to continue to operate during the pandemic, the town has been issuing permits that allow them to operate outside, that program is set to expire on Aug.1 and town staff say any continuation of the program would require formal action from the council.

"While the expanded seating allowed by the Temporary Land Use Permits has dramatically supported our local restaurants during the pandemic, the option was envisioned and intentionally structured to be a temporary solution," economic development manager Jill Bergman said in a staff report to the council.

"With the June 15 reopening of the California economy, the original regulatory basis for the Temporary Land Use Permits (allowing businesses to continue to operate at up to 100% of pre-pandemic capacity) ceases to exist," Bergman added.

Since businesses planned on the Aug. 1 date as the final day they can continue to operate outside, Bergman added that it would make sense to allow them to continue to do so and transition more easily back to pre-pandemic levels of service.