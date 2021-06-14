Danville: Council to debate the future of outdoor dining in downtown

As businesses in California are set to return to pre-pandemic operations on June 15, the Danville Town Council plans to discuss the future for outdoor dining in the downtown area during its regular meeting on Tuesday.
In order to allow businesses to continue to operate during the pandemic, the town has been issuing permits that allow them to operate outside, that program is set to expire on Aug.1 and town staff say any continuation of the program would require formal action from the council.
"While the expanded seating allowed by the Temporary Land Use Permits has dramatically supported our local restaurants during the pandemic, the option was envisioned and intentionally structured to be a temporary solution," economic development manager Jill Bergman said in a staff report to the council.
"With the June 15 reopening of the California economy, the original regulatory basis for the Temporary Land Use Permits (allowing businesses to continue to operate at up to 100% of pre-pandemic capacity) ceases to exist," Bergman added.
Since businesses planned on the Aug. 1 date as the final day they can continue to operate outside, Bergman added that it would make sense to allow them to continue to do so and transition more easily back to pre-pandemic levels of service.
The Danville Town Council's regular meeting is set to be held virtually at 5 p.m. Tuesday (June 15).
Interested residents can view the meeting via video teleconferencing app Zoom using Webinar ID 823 8451 9601.
In other business
* Taking care of some routine financial business, council members will review the town's operating budget and appropriation limit for the 2021/2022 fiscal year.
* The council also plans to review its annual Street Lighting and Landscape Assessment District assessment, which includes staff and engineer reports on lighting and landscaping in the town.
* Council members also plan to gather for a special meeting held prior to the start of its regular one, to interview and potentially appoint candidates for available positions on its various advisory committees and commissions.
Interviews are set to begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and can be viewed by following the link on the council's special meeting agenda.
I love the outdoors, but I prefer indoor dining. I would think most people do. As long the businesses are making money, and the residents are supportive of local businesses.