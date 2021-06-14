'Kidchella' returning to Danville for in-person concerts

Summer music for kids will return to Danville on Wednesday, when the town's kid-centric summer reading and music festival "Kidchella" returns for live, in-person shows.

Held in partnership between the town and Danville Library, Kidchella provides young residents and families with events focused around story time and musical sing-alongs on the Town Green at 420 Front St.

Two shows will be held during summer, with the first featuring the popular kids band The Raytones this Wednesday (June 16) followed by a performance of Octopretzel on July 21. Each event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. with a storytime reading via social media.

Families are encouraged to settle in on the Town Green for the one-hour live concerts, with town staff saying that the first 100 participants will receive take-home music-related crafts.

Residents will need to pre-register for pod seating that encourages social distancing, with each pod being able to accommodate a group of up to four people. Participants are also encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the event for more comfortable seating.