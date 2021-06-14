SRVUSD board to review first draft of Strategic Plan document

The goals and priorities for the San Ramon Valley Unified School District will be reviewed during the Board of Education's regular meeting on Tuesday, where district staff will present the board with the first draft of its Strategic Plan document.

The first draft of the Strategic Plan, which district staff say was created based on input gathered from board and community members, is designed to focus on six priority areas: equity, deep learning/innovation, social emotional well-being, shared leadership, effective stewardship of resources and cultural responsiveness.

District staff say that once the plan is approved by the board, the evidence and measurement part of the work will commence, with schools creating individualized site-specific goals that will be implemented over the school year.

The SRVUSD Board of Education's regular meeting is set to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday (June 15). Interested residents can view the meeting live on the SRVUSD's YouTube channel.

