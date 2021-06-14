SRVUSD board to review first draft of Strategic Plan document

The goals and priorities for the San Ramon Valley Unified School District will be reviewed during the Board of Education's regular meeting on Tuesday, where district staff will present the board with the first draft of its Strategic Plan document.
The first draft of the Strategic Plan, which district staff say was created based on input gathered from board and community members, is designed to focus on six priority areas: equity, deep learning/innovation, social emotional well-being, shared leadership, effective stewardship of resources and cultural responsiveness.
District staff say that once the plan is approved by the board, the evidence and measurement part of the work will commence, with schools creating individualized site-specific goals that will be implemented over the school year.
The SRVUSD Board of Education's regular meeting is set to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday (June 15). Interested residents can view the meeting live on the SRVUSD's YouTube channel.
In other business
* After reviewing its Strategic Plan, the board will continue its review of its latest Local Control and Accountability Plan, a state-mandated plan that describes the goals, actions and expenditures of the district over a three year period.
* The board will consider extending the contracts for its administrative leaders, whose contracts are set to expire within the next two years.
Board members will consider extending the employment contracts of its assistant superintendent of business operations and facilities, assistant superintendent of educational services and assistant superintendent of human resources, whose contracts agreements are set to end on June 30, 2022, as well as the contract of the superintendent which is set to end on June 30, 2023.
District officials have recommended that the aforementioned staff have their contracts extended for an additional year.
* The board plans to honor John Baldwin Elementary School's lead custodian Dan Luu, who was recently named a California State Classified School Employee of the Year by the California Department of Education.
* District officials are also scheduled to issue a proclamation recognizing June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month and will consider flying a Pride Flag on district grounds.
* Board members will next review the district's proposed 2021-22 operating budget, as well as a report on any excess reserves.
* Next, staff will review the district's current sexual harassment complaint procedures and consider updating policies.
