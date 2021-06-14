Tri-Valley Writers recognize teen contest winners

Students from 13 high schools participated in the Tri-Valley Writers' 10th annual High School Writing Contest this year. Winners received cash awards, and the first-place writing will be published in the club's next anthology.

The winning young writers were honored at an award ceremony May 16, where they had the opportunity to read their entries as well as to honor their inspiring teachers.

"Writing has always helped me process my thoughts, and being able to share the more vulnerable sides of me through the Tri-Valley High School Writing Contest was a great opportunity," said Ananya Iyengar, recognized for her entry in the nonfiction category. "This contest has helped me to not only develop my writing abilities but also learn how to improve my literary pieces from the judge's detailed comments."

Participation was the highest ever for this year's contest, with 142 entries from 96 students. Judges chose from 21 literary nonfiction pieces, 79 poems, and 42 short stories.

Awards were given as follows: