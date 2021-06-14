News

Walnut Creek: Man believed to be homeless found dead in encampment near I-680

Cause of death remains under investigation

by Bay City News Service

A 53-year-old man was found dead in a homeless encampment on state property between northbound Interstate 680 and the BART tracks in Walnut Creek on Sunday afternoon, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

The reporting party, who contacted police at 3:45 p.m. Sunday, said he was living in the encampment south of Treat Boulevard and west of Jones Road and found a friend who also lived there dead, CHP Officer Brandon Correia said.

The cause of the death and whether it occurred under suspicious circumstances are unknown but under investigation, he said.

The Contra Costa County Coroner's Office is handling the release of the man's identity.

Anyone who has information regarding his death is asked to contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at 925-646-4980.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Very sad. Prayers.

