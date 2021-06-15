Danville: Season finale of Liz Grant and Friends comedy series this weekend

Local comedy show Liz Grant and Friends is hosting its season finale at the Town Green in Danville this Saturday (June 18) 7:30 p.m.
The comedy show will be taking place during Father's Day weekend, and comic Dan St. Paul will be headlining. He has made a name for himself in the comedy world, opening for big names like Jerry Seinfeld, Natalie Cole, Ringo Star and Jay Leno, among others.
St. Paul has been featured on networks such as Comedy Central, ABC, NBC and FOX. Currently, he is touring the U.S.
Much of his current material is centered around being a father to a teenager and the changes that happen to people when they turn 50. "I'm a cylinder now, I can wear a belt anywhere on my body," St. Paul said in a previous bit.
San Francisco resident and recent father Arthur Gus will also be featured in the show. His 2020 comedy album "Nice Jokes for Smart People" is streaming now.
Hostess Liz Grant will also be a featured comedian this weekend. She's opened for Robin Williams and Dana Carvey.
Tickets are available online now; no walk-ins will be accepted. The event's seating will be pod-style outside on the Town Green, accommodating groups of up to four. Patrons of the event are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs.
The recommended age of attendees is 16 and up, and more information about the show and ticket purchase can be found online or by calling 925-314-3418.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.