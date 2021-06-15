News

Danville: Season finale of Liz Grant and Friends comedy series this weekend

Headlining show in Town Green is comic Dan St. Paul

by DanvilleSanRamon staff

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 15, 2021, 1:02 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Local comedy show Liz Grant and Friends is hosting its season finale at the Town Green in Danville this Saturday (June 18) 7:30 p.m.

The comedy show will be taking place during Father's Day weekend, and comic Dan St. Paul will be headlining. He has made a name for himself in the comedy world, opening for big names like Jerry Seinfeld, Natalie Cole, Ringo Star and Jay Leno, among others.

St. Paul has been featured on networks such as Comedy Central, ABC, NBC and FOX. Currently, he is touring the U.S.

Much of his current material is centered around being a father to a teenager and the changes that happen to people when they turn 50. "I'm a cylinder now, I can wear a belt anywhere on my body," St. Paul said in a previous bit.

San Francisco resident and recent father Arthur Gus will also be featured in the show. His 2020 comedy album "Nice Jokes for Smart People" is streaming now.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Hostess Liz Grant will also be a featured comedian this weekend. She's opened for Robin Williams and Dana Carvey.

Tickets are available online now; no walk-ins will be accepted. The event's seating will be pod-style outside on the Town Green, accommodating groups of up to four. Patrons of the event are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs.

The recommended age of attendees is 16 and up, and more information about the show and ticket purchase can be found online or by calling 925-314-3418.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Danville: Season finale of Liz Grant and Friends comedy series this weekend

Headlining show in Town Green is comic Dan St. Paul

by DanvilleSanRamon staff /

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 15, 2021, 1:02 pm

Local comedy show Liz Grant and Friends is hosting its season finale at the Town Green in Danville this Saturday (June 18) 7:30 p.m.

The comedy show will be taking place during Father's Day weekend, and comic Dan St. Paul will be headlining. He has made a name for himself in the comedy world, opening for big names like Jerry Seinfeld, Natalie Cole, Ringo Star and Jay Leno, among others.

St. Paul has been featured on networks such as Comedy Central, ABC, NBC and FOX. Currently, he is touring the U.S.

Much of his current material is centered around being a father to a teenager and the changes that happen to people when they turn 50. "I'm a cylinder now, I can wear a belt anywhere on my body," St. Paul said in a previous bit.

San Francisco resident and recent father Arthur Gus will also be featured in the show. His 2020 comedy album "Nice Jokes for Smart People" is streaming now.

Hostess Liz Grant will also be a featured comedian this weekend. She's opened for Robin Williams and Dana Carvey.

Tickets are available online now; no walk-ins will be accepted. The event's seating will be pod-style outside on the Town Green, accommodating groups of up to four. Patrons of the event are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs.

The recommended age of attendees is 16 and up, and more information about the show and ticket purchase can be found online or by calling 925-314-3418.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.