EBMUD to hold talks on drought, fire prevention

First online session is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday

by Keith Burbank / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 15, 2021, 1:26 pm 0
The provider of water and wastewater service in the East Bay is holding a series of virtual talks starting Wednesday about the drought and fire prevention, agency officials said.

The East Bay Municipal Utility District will hold three talks over three months with the first starting Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at https://ebmud.zoom.us/j/91715696803. People can register at https://tinyurl.com/droughtebmud.

Wednesday's talk will focus on the agency's water supply and drought plans. EBMUD's board of directors declared the first stage of a drought in April and conditions have worsened.

Speakers on Wednesday will talk about where the drought stands and provide a peek inside a facility used in drought years to direct water that's bought into the agency's system.

Speakers will also talk about what EBMUD is doing to bring in more water and the plan for a worsening drought.

Attendees will have a chance to ask questions. The second talk in the series will be from 6-8 p.m. July 21 and is titled: "The Drought, Part 2: Water You Going to Do About It?"

The final talk is about fire prevention and will take place Aug. 18 from 6-8 p.m. Later, EBMUD will supply links to register and attend the last two talks.

