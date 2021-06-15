News

Investigation continues into fatal collision in Dublin; victim identified

Unclear what caused collision between pickup truck and pedestrian on June 7

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Dublin police are still working to determine what caused the fatal collision between a pedestrian and a pickup truck on Dublin Boulevard last week, a department spokesman said.

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau has identified the victim as Amaduddin Rasuli, 66, of Dublin.

Rasuli died on June 7 when, while trying to cross Dublin Boulevard on foot near the Hansen Drive intersection, he was struck by a Ford F-150 truck that was turning left onto eastbound Dublin Boulevard from Hansen Drive at about 9:10 a.m., according to Capt. Nate Schmidt.

Dublin Police Services officers and Alameda County Fire Department personnel attempted life-saving measures, but Rasuli succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene that morning, according to Schmidt.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, Schmidt told the Weekly on Monday afternoon.

The driver -- whose name has not been released publicly -- stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police investigation, Schmidt said. So far, neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been a factor in the collision. Police are still investigating whether the pedestrian was inside the crosswalk or just outside of it at the time of the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed it can contact Dublin Police Services at 925-833-6670.

