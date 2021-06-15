Investigation continues into fatal collision in Dublin; victim identified

Dublin police are still working to determine what caused the fatal collision between a pedestrian and a pickup truck on Dublin Boulevard last week, a department spokesman said.

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau has identified the victim as Amaduddin Rasuli, 66, of Dublin.

Rasuli died on June 7 when, while trying to cross Dublin Boulevard on foot near the Hansen Drive intersection, he was struck by a Ford F-150 truck that was turning left onto eastbound Dublin Boulevard from Hansen Drive at about 9:10 a.m., according to Capt. Nate Schmidt.

Dublin Police Services officers and Alameda County Fire Department personnel attempted life-saving measures, but Rasuli succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene that morning, according to Schmidt.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, Schmidt told the Weekly on Monday afternoon.