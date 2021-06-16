Author to speak on crafting characters and plot

Author Susanne Lakin will show writers how to map a character's transformation, at a free Tri-Valley Writers Zoom meeting at 2 p.m. this Saturday (June 19).

The presentation, "Crafting Your Hero's Character Arc in Six Stages," will cover the interaction of character development and plot, how to progress from "persona to essence," what each stage must accomplish, and how the story's theme emerges through the character's evolution.

The meeting, hosted by the Tri-Valley Branch of the California Writers Club, is free and open to all who reserve a place by Thursday (June 17). Email [email protected]

Lakin edits and does critiques for publishers and at conferences. She writes an award-winning blog that highlights writing instruction and give tips on industry trends.

To learn more about the local branch, visit www.trivalleywrtiers.org.