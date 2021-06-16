News

County Connection reopens to pre-pandemic capacity levels

6-foot distancing requirements no longer mandated by local bus system

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 16, 2021, 6:35 pm
With pandemic restrictions loosening in California, County Connection has transitioned to pre-pandemic physical distancing and capacity requirements for public transit, effective Wednesday.

After previously enforcing 6-foot onboard physical distancing requirements for passengers, County Connection officials say they are removing these restrictions now that the state has fully reopened -- California lifted most pandemic-related mandates on Tuesday due to increasing vaccination rates and decreasing coronavirus infection rates.

“Over the last 15 months County Connection has followed all local, state and federal guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We are proud of all our essential workers and their contributions to keep our economy going, allowing us to reach this reopening milestone," Keith Haydon, County Connection board chair, said in a statement.

In order to ensure passenger safety, many protocols established during the pandemic will continue to be enforced however, such as providing personal protective equipment, maintaining operator shields, as well as nightly antiviral fogging and cleaning of busses. Advanced HVAC system air filters are also equipped across County Connection's fleet.

According to the California Department of Public Health’s Beyond the Blueprint, public transit in California like County Connection are no longer mandated to impose physical distancing requirements.

County Connection officials did add however that the Transportation Security Administration still states that face coverings will be required for passengers throughout the country, including in airports, buses and on commuter bus and rail systems through at least Sept. 13.

For additional information on coronavirus safety protocols and bus routes, residents are encouraged to visit www.countyconnection.com.

