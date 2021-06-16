County Connection reopens to pre-pandemic capacity levels

With pandemic restrictions loosening in California, County Connection has transitioned to pre-pandemic physical distancing and capacity requirements for public transit, effective Wednesday.

After previously enforcing 6-foot onboard physical distancing requirements for passengers, County Connection officials say they are removing these restrictions now that the state has fully reopened -- California lifted most pandemic-related mandates on Tuesday due to increasing vaccination rates and decreasing coronavirus infection rates.

“Over the last 15 months County Connection has followed all local, state and federal guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We are proud of all our essential workers and their contributions to keep our economy going, allowing us to reach this reopening milestone," Keith Haydon, County Connection board chair, said in a statement.

In order to ensure passenger safety, many protocols established during the pandemic will continue to be enforced however, such as providing personal protective equipment, maintaining operator shields, as well as nightly antiviral fogging and cleaning of busses. Advanced HVAC system air filters are also equipped across County Connection's fleet.

According to the California Department of Public Health’s Beyond the Blueprint, public transit in California like County Connection are no longer mandated to impose physical distancing requirements.