County offering mobile vaccine clinics for local businesses, organizations

Contra Costa County businesses and organizations can request a visit from a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic if a group of at least five people want a vaccine dose, county officials announced Monday.

Contra Costa Health Services began the service Monday, allowing businesses and organizations to apply for a mobile vaccination van to visit their location within one week.

The clinics will be offered from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, according to CCHS, and will travel to any location within the county. Mobile clinics will also not have a cap on the number of people who can receive a vaccine dose.

Dr. Ori Tzvieli, the county's deputy health officer, said in a statement that getting more people vaccinated across the county will only increase local protection from the virus now that the state has lifted capacity limits and mask requirements in most situations on Tuesday.

"If you do not already have the best protection available against COVID-19, now is the time to get a vaccine," Tzvieli said. "We will come to you."