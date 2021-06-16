News

County offering mobile vaccine clinics for local businesses, organizations

'Now is the time to get a vaccine ... We will come to you'

by Eli Walsh / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 16, 2021, 6:16 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Contra Costa County businesses and organizations can request a visit from a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic if a group of at least five people want a vaccine dose, county officials announced Monday.

Contra Costa Health Services began the service Monday, allowing businesses and organizations to apply for a mobile vaccination van to visit their location within one week.

The clinics will be offered from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, according to CCHS, and will travel to any location within the county. Mobile clinics will also not have a cap on the number of people who can receive a vaccine dose.

Dr. Ori Tzvieli, the county's deputy health officer, said in a statement that getting more people vaccinated across the county will only increase local protection from the virus now that the state has lifted capacity limits and mask requirements in most situations on Tuesday.

"If you do not already have the best protection available against COVID-19, now is the time to get a vaccine," Tzvieli said. "We will come to you."

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

As of Tuesday, people who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear a face covering in public under state law except on public transit or in a transit hub, in school-related settings, in a health care or long-term care facility, in a emergency shelter, homeless shelter, cooling center, correctional facility or detention center.

Unvaccinated people, or people who are not yet two weeks past their last vaccine dose, are still required to wear a face covering indoors. Private businesses may also choose to compel customers to use a face covering when on their premises.

As of Monday morning, 69.4% of county residents age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 76.7% of those 12 and up have received at least one dose.

Businesses and organizations seeking to request a mobile vaccination clinic can do so at https://bit.ly/3iOnDLQ

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you covid news. Become a member today.
Join

County offering mobile vaccine clinics for local businesses, organizations

'Now is the time to get a vaccine ... We will come to you'

by Eli Walsh / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 16, 2021, 6:16 pm

Contra Costa County businesses and organizations can request a visit from a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic if a group of at least five people want a vaccine dose, county officials announced Monday.

Contra Costa Health Services began the service Monday, allowing businesses and organizations to apply for a mobile vaccination van to visit their location within one week.

The clinics will be offered from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, according to CCHS, and will travel to any location within the county. Mobile clinics will also not have a cap on the number of people who can receive a vaccine dose.

Dr. Ori Tzvieli, the county's deputy health officer, said in a statement that getting more people vaccinated across the county will only increase local protection from the virus now that the state has lifted capacity limits and mask requirements in most situations on Tuesday.

"If you do not already have the best protection available against COVID-19, now is the time to get a vaccine," Tzvieli said. "We will come to you."

As of Tuesday, people who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear a face covering in public under state law except on public transit or in a transit hub, in school-related settings, in a health care or long-term care facility, in a emergency shelter, homeless shelter, cooling center, correctional facility or detention center.

Unvaccinated people, or people who are not yet two weeks past their last vaccine dose, are still required to wear a face covering indoors. Private businesses may also choose to compel customers to use a face covering when on their premises.

As of Monday morning, 69.4% of county residents age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 76.7% of those 12 and up have received at least one dose.

Businesses and organizations seeking to request a mobile vaccination clinic can do so at https://bit.ly/3iOnDLQ

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.