County offering mobile vaccine clinics for local businesses, organizations

Contra Costa County businesses and organizations can request a visit from a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic if a group of at least five people want a vaccine dose, county officials announced Monday.
Contra Costa Health Services began the service Monday, allowing businesses and organizations to apply for a mobile vaccination van to visit their location within one week.
The clinics will be offered from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, according to CCHS, and will travel to any location within the county. Mobile clinics will also not have a cap on the number of people who can receive a vaccine dose.
Dr. Ori Tzvieli, the county's deputy health officer, said in a statement that getting more people vaccinated across the county will only increase local protection from the virus now that the state has lifted capacity limits and mask requirements in most situations on Tuesday.
"If you do not already have the best protection available against COVID-19, now is the time to get a vaccine," Tzvieli said. "We will come to you."
As of Tuesday, people who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear a face covering in public under state law except on public transit or in a transit hub, in school-related settings, in a health care or long-term care facility, in a emergency shelter, homeless shelter, cooling center, correctional facility or detention center.
Unvaccinated people, or people who are not yet two weeks past their last vaccine dose, are still required to wear a face covering indoors. Private businesses may also choose to compel customers to use a face covering when on their premises.
As of Monday morning, 69.4% of county residents age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 76.7% of those 12 and up have received at least one dose.
Businesses and organizations seeking to request a mobile vaccination clinic can do so at https://bit.ly/3iOnDLQ
