State introduces expenses-paid vacation packages as latest COVID-19 vaccine incentive

State officials introduced another COVID-19 vaccine incentive program Monday, offering six expenses-paid vacations throughout the state, including in San Francisco.

The state will select six winners on July 1 for trips for four in San Francisco, Palm Springs, Anaheim, Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to multinight hotel stays and dining and entertainment options, each vacation package also comes with a $2,000 cash prize that can used for expenses during the vacation.

The "Golden State Getaways" packages are the state's latest gambit to encourage more residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, along with millions of dollars in cash prize drawings and food and merchandise deals with brands like Taco Bell, Chipotle, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors.

Some 72% of the state's adults have received at least one vaccine dose, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday during a briefing at the Port of San Francisco.

"We have seen, week over week, ... a 14% increase in administered doses since we initiated the vaccination incentives," he said, adding that state officials are "confident these vaccine incentives have worked."