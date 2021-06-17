News

'Totally Trains' exhibit returning to Museum of the San Ramon Valley

Popular display features model trains and replicas of famous buildings in region

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

The popular Totally Trains exhibit is returning to the Museum of the San Ramon Valley as its first exhibit of the summer. (Photo courtesy of Museum of the San Ramon Valley)

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley has announced that for its first show of the summer it will be reintroducing its local favorite "Totally Trains" exhibit, which is returning to the downtown Danville museum for the ninth year.

Scheduled to open on Saturday, Totally Trains features a village scene modeled with well-known buildings found throughout the San Ramon Valley, with trains running in and around the familiar landscaping.

Museum staff say the newest addition to the model exhibition is the Danville Presbyterian Church, which was located on Front Street from 1876 to 1932.

One of the museum's most popular repeating exhibits, museum staff added that they will once again be offering a "Totally Trains Family Pass" which for $15 allows residents to visit the exhibit as many times as they like.

Totally Trains opens on Saturday and will run through Aug. 22.

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is located at 205 Railroad Ave.in downtown Danville. Hours of operation run Tuesdays to Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sundays noon to 3 p.m. Interested residents can learn more about the museum and exhibit online at www.museumsrv.org or by calling 925-837-3750.

