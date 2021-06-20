News

County supervisors to consider lengthening eviction moratorium

Two options on table, including one for both residential and commercial tenants

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

The Contra Costa Board of Supervisors will consider Tuesday whether to continue its own eviction moratorium, as the state's COVID-19-related moratorium is set to expire June 30.

The state law went into effect Sept. 1, 2020, and protects residential tenants experiencing a financial hardship, thanks to the pandemic. Renters must provide a written declaration of hardship or pay at least 25% of their rent due by June 30.

The act also authorizes local jurisdictions to extend their own urgency ordinances to prohibit certain evictions, including no-fault evictions.

The board will consider two versions of a new local ordinance. The first would continue the temporary prohibition on no-fault evictions of residential tenants and would continue the ban on allowing unauthorized tenants to live in the dwelling unit, if that person is an immediate family member living there because of the pandemic.

The first version would last through Sept. 30, 2021, though the board has the flexibility to change the deadline.

The second option would also include residential eviction prohibitions and moratorium on rent increases, but would extend a temporary prohibition on certain evictions of small-business commercial tenants through Sept. 30.

Version two also prohibits landlords from evicting commercial tenants if their failure to pay rent is demonstrably related to loss of income from the pandemic or out-of-pocket medical expenses related to COVID-19. Under those circumstances, a landlord can't charge late fees associated with unpaid rent.

A grace period would be included in this option, giving tenants the option to repay back rent until Nov. 30, though the board could change that date.

Both versions would apply to cities within Contra Costa County, as well as its unincorporated areas, though the board could choose only to apply the moratorium to unincorporated areas.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors meets virtually at 9 a.m. Tuesday (June 22). The meeting can be found at www.contracosta.ca.gov.

