County supervisors to consider lengthening eviction moratorium

The Contra Costa Board of Supervisors will consider Tuesday whether to continue its own eviction moratorium, as the state's COVID-19-related moratorium is set to expire June 30.

The state law went into effect Sept. 1, 2020, and protects residential tenants experiencing a financial hardship, thanks to the pandemic. Renters must provide a written declaration of hardship or pay at least 25% of their rent due by June 30.

The act also authorizes local jurisdictions to extend their own urgency ordinances to prohibit certain evictions, including no-fault evictions.

The board will consider two versions of a new local ordinance. The first would continue the temporary prohibition on no-fault evictions of residential tenants and would continue the ban on allowing unauthorized tenants to live in the dwelling unit, if that person is an immediate family member living there because of the pandemic.

The first version would last through Sept. 30, 2021, though the board has the flexibility to change the deadline.