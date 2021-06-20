San Ramon: Council to interview candidates for Parks and Community Services Commission

The San Ramon City Council is scheduled to gather for a special meeting on Monday to interview and potentially appoint applicants to seats on the city's Parks and Community Services Commission.

A total of 11 applications were submitted by San Ramon residents who are seeking to grab one of the three available positions on the commission.

Candidates that submitted applications for consideration include Richard Adler, Steve Bried, Shaun Collins, Will Doerlich, Dinesh Govindarao, Patrick Gutierrez, Ravneet Julka, Carol Lopez Lucey, Ly Mac, Partha Mitra and Kumar Nallusamy.

The appointees' terms will begin July 1 and expire June 2025.

The San Ramon City Council's special meeting will be held virtually at 5 p.m. on Monday (June 21). Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or via Zoom using webinar ID 981 0610 7466.