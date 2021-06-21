News

Dublin: Person on outer edge of overpass leads to partial shutdown of I-580

Crisis team successfully talks 18-year-old down

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

A portion of Interstate 580 through the Tri-Valley was closed for about an hour on Monday afternoon when a young woman in distress climbed to the outer edge of a freeway overpass, according to Dublin police.

The 18-year-old woman, whose name was not identified, came down from the dangerous area after speaking with a police crisis team, according to Capt. Nate Schmidt.

"This was a great team effort by all involved to ensure this subject received the assistance she needed," Schmidt told the Weekly.

The situation unfolded just after 1 p.m. Monday when police received a call about a young woman experiencing a medical emergency on the I-580 overpass at Fallon Road and El Charro Road, according to Schmidt.

"The subject had climbed outside the fenced barricade on the overpass, and it was feared she may jump or fall onto I-580 freeway below," the captain said.

The overpass was closed to traffic, as was a portion of westbound I-580 during the multi-agency response, which included support from Pleasanton police, Alameda County sheriff and fire officials, and the California Highway Patrol, according to Schmidt.

A crisis intervention team spoke with the teenager, and after about 45 minutes she agreed to come down from the overpass on her own, according to Schmidt. She was later taken to a local hospital for treatment.

