Fireworks sales returning to Dublin ahead of Fourth of July

With respect to safety and fire prevention, city officials offer a number of tips for best practices while using fireworks. They advise that children should not be permitted to play with fireworks as temperatures can reach 1,800 degrees. They warn that fireworks should be used outdoors only and that a bucket of water or hose should be kept nearby in case of an accident.

Safe and Sane is the term used to describe fireworks that do not go up in the air or explode. Sparklers, fountains and snaps are among some of the fireworks classified as Safe and Sane.

Dublin, which allows the Safe and Sane fireworks to be used in four specific city parks as well as single-family homes in town on the Fourth of July, remains the only Tri-Valley city to authorize individual fireworks -- Pleasanton, Livermore, San Ramon and Danville each ban them to reduce the risk of accidental fires or injuries resulting from independently set off fireworks.

Dublin will be increasing enforcement efforts on July 4 and there will be dedicated law enforcement and firefighters overseeing the parks, as well as other officers patrolling elsewhere throughout the city. Anyone caught selling or using illegal fireworks could be subject to a fine or jail time, city officials said.

The use of Safe and Sane fireworks is permitted at single-family residences in Dublin and at four local parks: Shannon Community Park, Dublin Sports Grounds, Alamo Creek Park and Emerald Glen Park on July 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., city officials told the Weekly, adding that no fireworks of any type are ever allowed at Dublin multi-housing units or at any undesignated park, other city facility or school.

City officials said there will be 15 fireworks booths this year sponsored by local organizations, including Briarhill Swim Team, Dublin Fighting Irish Football, Dance & Cheer, Dublin Rotary Club and Dublin San Ramon Women's Club, among others. Permitted sales can occur from noon June 28 through noon on July 5.

Fireworks should be lit one at a time and should always be pointed away from flammable substances. The city also suggests that fireworks be soaked in water before throwing them in the trash. The city circulates a video featuring these tips and others on social media, Nextdoor and in local news flashes.

Fireworks sales returning to Dublin ahead of Fourth of July

