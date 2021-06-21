San Ramon: Council to review annual reports from DSRSD, vector control district

Residents can learn about regional services during the San Ramon City Council's meeting Tuesday, where the Dublin San Ramon Services District and the Contra Costa County Mosquito and Vector Control District will provide updates on their activities over the past year.

Annual reports are provided by the DSRSD and the vector control district in order to not only provide communities with an update on the work that has been done over the past year, but also to outline the challenges and goals that lie ahead.

After receiving those reports, the council also intends to continue its annual review of its landscaping and lighting district, as well as assess cost requirements for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

In recognition of one of San Ramon's local businesses, during Tuesday's meeting Mayor Dave Hudson plans to issue a proclamation recognizing Friday (June 25) as the 50th anniversary of San Ramon-based geotechnical and environmental engineering ENGEO Inc.

After concluding business for their regular meeting, council member are scheduled to convene for a closed session where they will discuss ongoing labor negotiations with the San Ramon Police Officers Association and the salary and benefits of other "unrepresented miscellaneous employees."