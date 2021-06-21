Tri-Valley Realtor earns award from statewide association

Longtime Tri-Valley real estate professional Mike Riley has been honored by peer leaders from across the state in being named a "director for life" by the California Association of Realtors (CAR) Board of Directors.

Riley, a Dublin resident who works as a broker associate and Realtor emeritus for Coldwell Banker Realty based in Pleasanton, has been in local real estate for nearly five decades, including some 25 years serving as a director with CAR.

"I was truly honored to receive this award as it was awarded by my fellow directors, my peers, who I have great respect for," Riley told the Weekly. "Each director at CAR donates their time and money representing their fellow Realtors at their local association, personal property rights and property owners in California."

The director for life designation requires years of dedicated experience serving the statewide association, including at least 10 years in active service with CAR and at least five years as a CAR director. Riley said he was one of three directors to receive the honor this year.

A well-known Realtor in the Tri-Valley, Riley first joined the CAR Board of Directors in 1996 and chaired several committees during his tenure, including the Standard Forms Advisory, Home Ownership Housing, Legal Action Fund Trustees, Committee Liaison and Expo committees.