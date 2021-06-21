News

Tri-Valley Realtor earns award from statewide association

Riley named 'director for life' by CAR board

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 21, 2021, 4:35 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Longtime Tri-Valley real estate professional Mike Riley has been honored by peer leaders from across the state in being named a "director for life" by the California Association of Realtors (CAR) Board of Directors.

Mike Riley. (Contributed photo)

Riley, a Dublin resident who works as a broker associate and Realtor emeritus for Coldwell Banker Realty based in Pleasanton, has been in local real estate for nearly five decades, including some 25 years serving as a director with CAR.

"I was truly honored to receive this award as it was awarded by my fellow directors, my peers, who I have great respect for," Riley told the Weekly. "Each director at CAR donates their time and money representing their fellow Realtors at their local association, personal property rights and property owners in California."

The director for life designation requires years of dedicated experience serving the statewide association, including at least 10 years in active service with CAR and at least five years as a CAR director. Riley said he was one of three directors to receive the honor this year.

A well-known Realtor in the Tri-Valley, Riley first joined the CAR Board of Directors in 1996 and chaired several committees during his tenure, including the Standard Forms Advisory, Home Ownership Housing, Legal Action Fund Trustees, Committee Liaison and Expo committees.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Locally a member of the Bay East Association of Realtors, Riley served as the Bay East board president in 1997 and earned the association's Realtor of the Year award in 2001. He also sat as president of the California State Chapter of the Women's Council of Realtors in 2009.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Tri-Valley Realtor earns award from statewide association

Riley named 'director for life' by CAR board

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 21, 2021, 4:35 pm

Longtime Tri-Valley real estate professional Mike Riley has been honored by peer leaders from across the state in being named a "director for life" by the California Association of Realtors (CAR) Board of Directors.

Riley, a Dublin resident who works as a broker associate and Realtor emeritus for Coldwell Banker Realty based in Pleasanton, has been in local real estate for nearly five decades, including some 25 years serving as a director with CAR.

"I was truly honored to receive this award as it was awarded by my fellow directors, my peers, who I have great respect for," Riley told the Weekly. "Each director at CAR donates their time and money representing their fellow Realtors at their local association, personal property rights and property owners in California."

The director for life designation requires years of dedicated experience serving the statewide association, including at least 10 years in active service with CAR and at least five years as a CAR director. Riley said he was one of three directors to receive the honor this year.

A well-known Realtor in the Tri-Valley, Riley first joined the CAR Board of Directors in 1996 and chaired several committees during his tenure, including the Standard Forms Advisory, Home Ownership Housing, Legal Action Fund Trustees, Committee Liaison and Expo committees.

Locally a member of the Bay East Association of Realtors, Riley served as the Bay East board president in 1997 and earned the association's Realtor of the Year award in 2001. He also sat as president of the California State Chapter of the Women's Council of Realtors in 2009.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.